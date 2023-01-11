CONNEAUT — City Council voted on Monday to put a replacement and increase of the city’s paving levy on the May ballot.
Voters will decide whether or not to approve a 2-mill increase to the city’s current 2.75-mill paving levy.
In November, city voters rejected an identical levy, 1,705 votes against to 1,528 votes in favor, but council members are hoping for a different outcome in May.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year, a $70 increase over the amount charged by the levy currently.
“This levy is going to be for the entire community, to enhance our street paving program for the entire community, including our paved roads and our gravel roads,” councilman Terry Moisio said.
He said he understands hesitancy from voters regarding a property tax increase, but something needs to be done.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the levy would generate about $980,000 per year, compared to the approximately $500,000 generated by the current levy.
“Just the cost of materials and everything, it just doesn’t go that far anymore, especially with 27 square miles,” he said.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has spent about $12 million on paving roads in the last three years, between local money, grants and state funds.
“I want you to think about all the roads that have not been touched by that,” he said.
Portland cement prices doubled last year, and the price of gravel and asphalt increased by 25 percent.
“Even if we were to maintain this levy at its present value, you would see a (reduction) in the amount of service we’re able to provide under the current levy value,” Hockaday said.
In other business:
• City resident Amber Joslin spoke to Conneaut Council about a plan for a Christmas-themed market she is planning for later this year.
Joslin said she has been doing a lot of Christmas activities with her son, and she had the idea to host a marketplace. She said she was inspired by a similar event in Chicago.
“I put a Facebook post out, just as a general idea, because if you don’t have support, you can’t really go from there,” she said. “Not only did I receive hundreds of comments on the post, but I received near 100 personal messages on donations, and people would help with the setting up, if it came to it.”
Joslin said numerous vendors had said they would be interested in participating.
She also said she would like to have a designated area for kids’ activities.
Joslin said she wasn’t sure where the event would be located, but has had numerous businesses and people commit to donating supplies or time.
• Updated fees for the city’s water and sewer departments were approved by council at the meeting.
Council approved a pair of ordinances, one of which increased sewer fees slightly. The other ordinance revised a number of fees charged by the city’s Water Department, to more accurately match costs incurred by the department for a variety of work.
Water distribution manager Skip Ensman said previously the charges had not been modified in a significant amount of time.
The updated water fees would mostly impact new construction.
