Council to consider dedicating part of Lake Avenue to the late Dr. R.W. Shelby

ASHTABULA — Reginald W. Shelby was the first African-American physician in Ashtabula.
City Council will consider whether to dedicate a portion of Lake Avenue to the late doctor, who was 92 years old when he died in 2012 after many years of treating patients.
Ashtabula residents Steve Sargent and Patrick Haywood on Tuesday asked council’s Community Development Committee to consider giving the stretch of Lake Avenue from Carpenter Road to West 32nd Street an honorary name, such as “Dr. R.W. Shelby Way.”
“It’s very common all over the country [to dedicate portions of roads to noteworthy people],” Sargent said. “Dr. Shelby’s office was in that area.”
Haywood said he’d like to have an unveiling ceremony, once the signage is ready and posted.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Shelby followed in his father’s footsteps and became a doctor. He moved to Ashtabula in 1958, starting his own private practice on Center Street.
He ran a successful private practice and became chief of surgery at Ashtabula General Hospital. He also served as chief of the medical staff in 1970 and 1983, and retired in 1991.
Shelby was the president of the Ashtabula Medical Society. He was the original member of the Mental Health Services Board and medical director for the Ashtabula County Health Department.
Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines, who chairs the committee, said she will bring the proposal to council at the next meeting, slated for Monday night.
Council President John Roskovics said he supported the idea to honor Shelby’s legacy, which is steeped in history.
Shelby’s grandfather, Henry Clay Shelby, was a slave until he was 18 years old on the Boyd plantation near Memphis, Tenn.
After his grandfather was freed, Shelby moved to Memphis, but he refused to take the last name of the plantation owners. Instead, he took the name Shelby after Shelby County, which is just outside of Memphis.
Reginald W. Shelby graduated from high school at 15 and received a scholarship to LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis.
The day he received his acceptance letter from Meharry Medical College, he also received his draft papers from the U.S. Army. He served during World War II in the South Pacific.
After four years of war, he went to Meharry Medical College — the same college his father attended. Shelby practiced in Memphis for a while before moving to New York City where he served his internship and residency at Harlem Hospital.
The doctor met his future wife, Jessie Bell, a registered nurse and clinical instructor, at Harlem Hospital. They got married in January 1958.
The couple reared two children, Reginald and Kathryn. Shelby lived with his daughter at the end of his life. His wife preceded him in death.
Throughout his years in Ashtabula, Shelby was the team doctor for Edgewood High School.
In 2012, while reflecting on his long life with Ashtabula resident Sally Bradley, Shelby said he felt like the luckiest guy in the world: “The community accepted me, the banks worked with me and my family was behind me.”
