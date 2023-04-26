CONNEAUT — City Council took steps to eliminate the city’s cemetery perpetual trust fund at a meeting on Monday night.
Work on the elimination of the fund has been going on for several weeks, with city Finance Director John Williams discussing the change with state regulators for some time. At Monday night’s meeting, council approved a pair of ordinances related to the fund.
The first was to create a new line item for transfers in the Cemetery Perpetual Trust Fund, and appropriate almost $63,000 to that line item. The second ordinance will transfer that money to another fund.
Williams said the fund is no longer of any value to the city.
“It’s not generating the type of revenue that was anticipated, and because of that, there’s no way it’s ever going to accumulate enough resources to maintain the cemetery in perpetuity,” he said.
The funds are better used for the operations of the cemetery, Williams said.
“Basically, what we want to do is eliminate the cemetery perpetual trust fund, transfer that money into the cemetery operations fund, where it will be better utilized,” he said.
The finance office looked at a variety of methods to eliminate the fund, and found this to be the best method, Williams said.
In other business:
• The city’s annual downtown cleanup event is scheduled for May 13, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” he said. “If you can’t bring anything, just bring yourself, but sometimes an extra rake or shovel is welcomed as well.”
The event generally has a good turn-out from city employees.
“We clean up the downtown, get the weeds out of the flower beds, put new mulch down,” Hockaday said.
Councilman Rick Gaugh said every person who participates in the event is helpful.
• Discussions are ongoing with ODOT regarding increasing costs of the planned repaving of a section of Broad Street, between state and Jackson streets.
The city and ODOT have considered a variety of options to reduce the cost of the project, Hockaday said.
“Substantially, a portion of our conclusion is some of this is just sheer inflation, and even with any kind of value engineering on the project, we’re not going to be able to get back to full funding, so we’re going to have to request some additional funding, so we’re working through that process with ODOT right now,” he said. “We’re 100 percent funded for this project, and inflation, it really hit us hard on this project.”
• The city’s public works department is currently hiring summer help.
“You must be 16 or older to apply, starting rate if you’ve never worked with the city before is I believe $12 and some cents per hour,” Hockaday said. “It’s a great summer job for students that are either in high school or headed off to college. It’s largely mowing and weed-whipping at the various parks and cemeteries of the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.