CONNEAUT — On Monday, council discussed the city’s street lighting fund and fees.
Finance Director John Williams said a $2 street lighting fee was started in 2009, and was increased to $2.50 in 2017, and again to $2.75 in 2021.
Williams said he expects the street lighting fund to have a $40,000 deficit at the end of the year.
Bills for street lighting have gone up from 10 to 11 cents per kilowatt/hour to 15 cents, Williams said.
“As we sit right now, this fund is going to need some additional cash,” he said.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said when someone calls the city to report a street light that is out, they enter the information into FirstEnergy’s website.
Council President Jon Arcaro encouraged city residents to report street lights that are not working.
“We pay for these lights, whether they’re working or not,” Arcaro said. “There are so many street lights out around the city that we’re paying for, even though they’re not working, that the public is paying for.”
In other business:
• The city’s paving program is scheduled to start today with milling work on the roads that are to be resurfaced.
Milling work is relatively quick, and could be finished in as little as two days, Hockaday said.
“It’ll be a pretty rapid process once it begins,” he said.
• Work is nearly finished on a preliminary site plan for Naylor Boulevard and the proposed marina expansion.
The sanitary sewer location is the most important piece of the plan, Hockaday said.
The city should receive the budget for the project in time for its annual budget process.
• A contractor should be in town later this week to relocate a water line from the south side of Route 20 to the north side of the road, in the area of Dibble and Westwind roads.
A storm drain failure created erosion issues on the south side of Route 20, near a water line. It is being relocated to protect it from potential further issues.
• A groundbreaking is scheduled for today at 10 a.m. for the city’s dredged material reclamation facility, to be built on the Canadian National site.
“This has been a long time coming, and I appreciate all of council’s support over the last seven years to get this project to where it is,” Hockaday said.
• Council approved a request to rezone a parcel on Gore Road from industrial to residential.
A public hearing took place before the regularly scheduled council meeting, and the person who petitioned for the rezoning, Neil Simpson, said the property has been an untended field to this point, and he would like to build a family home on the property.
Council voted unanimously to approve the request.
