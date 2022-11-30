CONNEAUT — City Manager Jim Hockaday briefed council members on the status of a planned demolition in the city at a Monday night meeting.
Earlier this year, the city received a grant to pay for the demolition of a number of commercial and residential structures throughout the county.
During asbestos testing, before the demolitions could take place, one of the properties to be demolished, located on Daniels Avenue, tested positive for extensive amounts of asbestos.
“The Ohio EPA requested that the entire structure be demolished and basically treated as hazardous waste and asbestos,” Hockaday said. “So that was very different than our initial budget proposal, so we went back to the contractor that had already bid that, and asked them for a revised estimate.”
The revised demolition plan would require the contractor to treat all of the building materials as hazardous waste, seal them in containers and transport them.
The original estimated cost was about $10,000, Hockaday said, and the new cost is just under $52,000.
Hockaday said the cost of the demolitions came in so far under the expected amount that the increase in cost will likely be covered by the remaining grant funds. The city initially estimated the cost of the project at $250,000, and the cost of the demolitions totaled around $150,000, with another $20,000 to $30,000 spent on testing, he said.
“I don’t think anybody foresaw us testing this and having so much of it come back as asbestos,” he said. “I agree with the Ohio EPA’s decision, it’s not in contest, it’s just it’s a very different price than we originally acknowledged.”
In other business:
• Hockaday and the members of council thanked members of the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce for their work on the city’s Christmas parade, which took place last Friday.
Hockaday also thanked the city’s water, wastewater and public works departments for removing the piles of snow from downtown and putting up Christmas decorations in advance of the parade.
“I know it took a little extra collaborative effort to get that done,” he said.
Councilman Rick Gaugh asked that, next year, Buffalo Street be closed from Liberty to Main for the Lights of Love ceremony. The street being open during the event was unsafe, he said.
• A utilities committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. in council chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.