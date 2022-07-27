CONNEAUT — On Monday, City Council approved a resolution to put a replacement and increase of the city’s street levy on the November ballot.
Council approved the resolution to place a 4.75-mill, five-year levy, on the November ballot. The levy would replace the city’s current 2.75-mill street levy.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the levy would generate $964,000 per year.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year, a $70 per year increase over the current levy.
“This levy would be an additional $5.83 per month,” Williams said.
Second Ward Councilman Terry Moisio, chair of the public works committee, said a meeting took place earlier this month, with several members of the public attending.
Moisio said the levy would help all the roads in the city, paved and gravel.
“We brought up the fact about our current millage not being sufficient to repair our streets or keep up on the needs of our streets, either paved or gravel,” he said.
Attendees at the meeting were in favor of placing the 4.75-mill levy on the November ballot.
“That was the third meeting we’ve had since May, concerning the gravel roads, and the conditions of the roads,” Moisio said.
Moisio thanked members of the public for their input at recent meetings.
A number of residents who live on the city’s gravel roads came to a council meeting earlier this year to ask city leadership to improve the conditions on gravel roads in the city.
In other business:
• City Manager Jim Hockaday said the paving project on Route 20 continues to make slow progress.
“The intermediate course is finished through the downtown, as well as west 20 all the way to the kingsville border,” Hockaday said. “The wearing course is finished up to about the area of Chestnut Street, and they are proceeding west from there. So they probably have multiple days of paving ahead of them.”
Hockaday said the contractor also has other work to finish, in addition to paving.
“There are quite a bit of things they need to do,” Hockaday said.
• Council approved resolutions for the upcoming D-Day Conneaut event. Council approved an ordinance to allow Lakeview Park and the sandbar for the re-enactment, and a second ordinance to restrict traffic on Lake Road to westbound only on Aug. 18-20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in order to facilitate traffic flow during the event.
The ordinances were passed as emergencies due to time constraints, Council President Jon Arcaro said.
