CONNEAUT — City Council adopted a resolution praising the Conneaut Health Department, and opposing a portion of a bill that would study eliminating local health departments in small cities at a meeting on Monday night.
The resolution called the Conneaut Health Department a first-rate department, and recognized the services it provides.
Substitute House Bill 110, which includes appropriations for 2022 and 2023, also includes language that would require every city with a health department and a population of less than 50,000 to study the efficiency of eliminating health departments and merging with the county’s health department.
The Director of Health and the state Auditor will develop the criteria to determine if city health departments should be eliminated.
If that merger was found to be efficient and effective, the city’s health department would be required to merge with the county health department within 30 months of the announcement of the census results.
The bill has been passed by the Ohio House.
A previous version of the legislation simply called for departments in cities with populations less than 50,000 to be eliminated.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said most of the areas that would be impacted by the elimination of health departments in cities with less than 50,000 residents are small to mid-sized cities in rural counties.
The Conneaut and Ashtabula city health departments would both be impacted by the bill.
“In the year immediately succeeding, or in the middle of, a global health pandemic, in which those health departments have had not even a tertiary or secondary role, but a primary role in protecting communities and vaccinating those populations, this is almost unimaginable language,” Hockaday said.
“Not to mention we are at the conclusion of our certification process for our health department, which was a recent requirement within the last five years. ... The city of Conneaut and the Conneaut Health Department have spent a large sum of money achieving accreditation for our health department.
“This would be a significant blow, not only to the city of Conneaut, it’s residents, but I think Ashtabula city and Ashtabula County as a whole,” Hockaday continued. “This is just a terrible thought.”
Health departments do much more than just handle pandemics, Hockaday said. The city is proud of the level of service the Conneaut Health Department has been able to provide, he said.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the elimination of city health departments is another boneheaded move from the state legislature.
“There’s no need for this political gamesmanship, and it’s going to affect a number of counties quite negatively,” Arcaro said.
Council member Tammy Ledford said she thought the elimination of cities’ health departments was a joke the first time she heard it.
“It’s just astounding to me that we’re talking about this,” Ledford said.
She encouraged people to call state legislators to voice opposition to the provision.
“I can’t even imagine, with this year of the pandemic, what we would have done without our local health department,” Ledford said.
In other business
• The city met with Dominion for the second phase of its gas-line project, which will run from Stadium Avenue to Harbor Street.
Dominion is working on a stretch of Route 20 from Parrish Road to Gore Road. Once that section is completed, Dominion will move east, Hockaday said.
The project will be mostly done via boring, Hockaday said, with most of the work expected in the tree lawn.
Hockaday said the current gas lines are very old, and he is happy to see them replaced.
