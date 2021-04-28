Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.