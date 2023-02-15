CONNEAUT — City Council was briefed on work taking place on the city’s dredged material facility.
The contractor constructing the facility has started doing preliminary work on the facility, located on the Canadian National dock in Conneaut’s harbor, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
The contractor is eager to get to work, and gearing up for a March 1 start date, weather permitting, he said.
The facility will separate material dredged from Conneaut harbor into its components, which can then be sold. The project is funded by grant money from the state.
An ordinance authorizing Hockaday to publish a request for qualifications for an operator for the facility was introduced at Monday’s meeting, and moved to a second reading.
“It’s like a resume for your organization to be able to show capability,” Hockaday said.
He said he does not anticipate having more than three respondents to the RFQ.
“It’s a pretty narrow number of firms that do this kind of work in general,” he said.
The city will likely give three weeks for firms to respond, then officials will select a firm and begin negotiations.
“Our goal is to have that operator on board by the time we get into heavy construction, so they can participate in some construction planning meetings,” Hockaday said. “Obviously, we anticipate to go into operation this fall. So it’s exceedingly important that we maintain a timeline, and that we be able to get these folks, whoever it is, on board to participate in this process from this point forward. We are definitely on a hard timeline there.”
In other business:
• Judge Nicholas Iarocci briefed council on the start of the Conneaut Municipal Court’s new special docket court.
“It was initially certified as a SAMI court, which is a substance abuse and mental illness court,” he said. “It will be, if fully certified, only the fourth certified SAMI court in all of Ohio.”
Iarocci said the purpose of the court is to help those who are part of the criminal justice cycle.
“They come back, and they leave, they come back and leave,” he said.
The court will give intensive supervision and treatment to participants, Iarocci said.
Councilman Terry Moisio thanked Iarocci and Conneaut Law Director John Lewis for their work on the project.
“This is really needed,” he said. “It’s needed throughout the entire county, and the state of Ohio.”
• Hockaday said the administration is working on the final steps of hiring a new water superintendent. Current superintendent Richard Neubauer plans to retire.
“Hopefully, by our next meeting, I’ll be able to introduce Mr. Neubauer’s replacement,” he said.
“Mr. Neubauer’s going to be retiring here in March. He’s done a great job for us. I can’t say enough great things about the work he’s done there.”
