CONNEAUT — City Council reviewed options for the city’s 2023 paving program at a work session on Monday night.
Finance Director John Williams said the city has $535,000 available for paving this year.
Council members previously provided City Manager Jim Hockaday with streets they believed needed to be repaved, and the city’s water and wastewater superintendents provided council with an assessment of the infrastructure below the road.
Hockaday said some maintenance can be done on the streets that are to be paved before paving starts.
Sections of West Street, Saylem Street, Sherman Street, Russell Street, 12th Street, River Road, Parrish Road, Lakeview Avenue, Nickel Plate Avenue, Tee Street and Pearl are potentially up for repaving this year.
In other business:
• Interviews will be taking place this week with candidates for a vacancy on the Conneaut Port Authority board, Hockaday said.
He said he will interview the candidates, and give his recommendation, and then council will decide who they want to appoint.
• Law Director John Lewis presented a series of proposed changes to the city’s ordinances to improve definitions of vacant properties in the city.
“They give us a little bit ... better definitions of words such as ‘unoccupied’ and ‘vacant building’ for the purposes of giving us a little bit more teeth to this,” Lewis said.
The proposed changes make the code more applicable to the actual situation in the city, Lewis said.
• Hockaday proposed a number of updates to the city’s personnel manual.
The current policy manual states that the police department will provide traffic control services, he said. The city’s current practice is to have whatever department is doing the work conduct traffic control, and call other departments for help if necessary, he said.
“I think, at the very least, it needs to reflect the actual practice of traffic control that we do today,” Hockaday said.
Another section of the manual up for revision was a section on light duty, which the city has not offered as long as Hockaday has been with the city, he said.
