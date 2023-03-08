CONNEAUT — City Council spoke extensively about the city’s 2023 paving plan at a work session on Monday night.
Council members proposed several streets for paving this year, along with leftover streets that were under consideration for paving last year. A number of other streets had already been proposed by council members in writing.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said he would have the city’s water distribution and sewer superintendents review the condition of utility infrastructure under the streets, in order to determine whether those streets should be paved, or should be delayed until utility work is conducted.
Finance Director John Williams said the city has approximately $535,000 available for paving.
Council members discussed how the city should prioritize paving.
Councilman Terry Moisio said the city should prioritize the streets in the worst condition, and Councilman Nick Perkoski said council should focus on roads that are in the worst condition and provide the most impact for residents.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the city should take a look at paving streets connected to recently paved state routes.
“The state has done Broad and Lake and Route 20,” Arcaro said. “Wouldn’t it be nice for us to start doing some connector streets to those?”
Hockaday said he will provide council with additional information, including ratings of the sewer and water infrastructure on the proposed streets and ballpark prices
In other business:
• A special meeting took place after the work session to host a public meeting on a petition to place a property into the city’s agricultural district.
Agricultural districts protect property owners from nuisance suits, defers assessments and allows for review of eminent domain claims against the property.
• The city is still searching for a one-ton truck. A similar truck purchased in 2021 cost the city about $67,000.
“This one’s getting closer to $91,000, and that is dramatically out of line with what we put in the budget for this vehicle,” Hockaday said. “We’re almost $20,000 to the bad.”
• Work on Broad Street in Conneaut is expected to cost significantly more than previously expected.
“We were expecting inflation, but ODOT central office and their estimators, based on contracts they’ve recently let, it’s showing, instead of a $2.2 million project, it’s weighing in at $3.6 [million] and they said that might be low,” Hockaday said. “So we have had some conversations with their engineering division, we’re looking at some ways to kind of cut some costs on it.”
Two obvious ways to cut costs would be to use asphalt on the section of road instead of concrete, and eliminating the traffic signal at Broad and Jackson streets, to save a total of $200,000.
Hockaday said he is opposed to both changes. Concrete has a significantly longer lifespan than asphalt, and the Jackson and Broad intersection is a primary route for students walking to school, meaning some form of signal is necessary at that intersection, he said.
This isn’t unusual, Hockaday said. “I think Geneva’s bid their Route 20 project twice now, and it’s come in so dramatically over budget they can’t fund it,” he said. “So we’re not alone in this boat, but I’m going to see what we can do.”
Hockaday will speak to ODOT officials to see if the project can be eligible for any additional grant funding, he said.
• Two people have submitted applications for a vacant seat on the Conneaut Port Authority board, Hockaday said.
“I’d like to hold it open a little bit longer to see if we can get a few more applicants,” he said. “And that’s not to say anything about the people who have applied, it’s just that that’s as few applicants as I think we’ve ever had.”
