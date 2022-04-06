CONNEAUT — City Council members spoke with the chiefs of the fire and police departments regarding an ordinance to reaffirm the city’s ban on setting off fireworks during a work session Monday,
According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, staring July 1, Ohioans may legally set off fireworks on specific holidays, unless a political subdivision opts out of the law.
Council President Jon Arcaro said he asked the chiefs to attend the meeting to get their take on opting out of the law and continuing the city’s ban on fireworks beyond July 1.
Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby said he believes allowing fireworks will cause a lot of problems.
“Now, as it is, we’re running from call to call during the beginning of July, end of June, starting to get fireworks complaints,” Colby said. “They usually come in as shots-fired calls.”
Colby said he expects tempers to flare between neighbors because of fireworks displays.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of problems.”
Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee said he expects an increase in trauma injuries. He added that an increase in structure fires is possible.
Arcaro asked Colby if he foresees an issue enforcing the ban with people who regularly interact with the police department.
Colby said he expects the number of fireworks complaints to increase dramatically this year.
“I’m sure there are people out there that like discharging the fireworks, but for every one, there’s five that don’t,” Colby said.
Councilperson Terry Moisio said if council approves the ordinance, it need to make sure the message gets out that fireworks would still be prohibited.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the law that allows private citizens to set off fireworks on certain days also allows sales of fireworks in Ohio.
Currently, a first offense is a minor misdemeanor, and further offenses can escalate to a fourth-degree misdemeanor, Colby said.
A vote will likely be taken on the ordinance to continue the ban on setting off fireworks in Conneaut at next week’s meeting.
In other business
• Council reviewed tabled ordinances that would better regulate short-term rental properties in the city.
The proposed regulations were introduced last year.
Moisio raised concerns regarding language in the bill limiting the duration of short-term rentals to 30 days.
Hockaday said limit was based on state law, and property owners could rent their properties out for longer than 30 days, but in that case it would not be classified as a short-term rental.
Moisio asked if language should be added to the ordinance to grandfather in short-term rentals currently operating in the city.
Hockaday said a grandfather clause would not be necessary.
• Hockaday said the state has approved an additional $9 million for the city’s dredged material facility.
The administration was preparing to put out the first phase of the dredged material facility to bid, but Hockaday proposed delaying advertising for phase one bids slightly, then advertising for both the first and second phases of the project together.
“It would make it a much more cost-effective project, and I’d much rather have a project completed, cradle to grave, by a single contractor, than two different contractors handing off in the middle,” Hockaday said. “I think it expedites the timeline for its construction completion.”
Hockaday said, if a meeting planned for Tuesday went well, he would like to advertise phases one and two together, put all of the funding pieces together in the background, and award both phases at once. Phase two would be an alternate in the bid proposal.
The facility, to be constructed in the city’s harbor, would use gravity to separate dredged material into its component parts, which could then be sold. In July of 2020, dumping dredged material into Lake Erie was banned in an attempt to improve water quality. The material was historically disposed in Lake Erie.
The facility is being paid for by the state of Ohio.
