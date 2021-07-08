CONNEAUT — Council discussed a number of issues at a work session on Tuesday night.
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood and the city’s Wastewater Superintendent Brian Bidwell were present at the work session to discuss a plan to check the functionality of septic tanks in the city.
The city adopted an operation and maintenance program in 2019, which is intended to protect water quality by tracking and monitoring septic systems, Blood said. The program has been mandated by the state, she said.
The health department will start their focus on the lakefront, Blood said.
Blood said there are roughly 150 homes with septic systems along a section of Lake Road.
The department has developed a letter that will be sent to homeowners to ask permission to enter their home to conduct the test, Blood said.
To check the tanks, a potent dye would be flushed into the septic system, then employees would come back 48 hours later and see if dye appears in the yard or in nearby water, Bidwell said.
“It’s just flowing through the system and then either appearing or not, and not is what we want to see,” he said. “Which means the systems are working and it’s a non-issue.”
Blood will be attending the next regular meeting to present more information about the program before the letters will be sent out.
The process is intensive and will take years to complete, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Bacterial alerts at Conneaut Township Park and the sandbar are caused by failing septic tanks, which also fuel algae blooms, Hockaday said.
“I’ll kindly remind everybody we’re drinking that water,” he said. “So we have a vested interest in keeping it clean.”
Council also discussed ongoing plans to develop the harbor area.
The planning commission would like to meet with City Council to discuss the downtown area and the harbor district, Councilperson Rick Gaugh said.
City officials have had ongoing conversations with business owners to discuss improvements to the area.
Hockaday said a request has been made by a harbor business to serve alcohol at outdoor tables under temporary provisions that last until 2022. At Tuesday’s meeting, he asked council for their opinion. Council was supportive of the request.
