CONNEAUT — City Council was briefed on a proposal to increase a number of fees charged by city utilities at a work session on Monday night.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said in his seven years with the city, water fees have never been adjusted.
Skip Ensman, Conneaut’s water distribution manager, said he went through the city’s current fee schedule and updated them.
Ensman proposed doubling the benefit unit fee, which is a fee that is added onto the city’s tap-in fee, and is the price of buying into the city’s. It probably hasn’t been touched in over 20 years,” he said.
Hockaday said the fee is a capacity charge.
“Just like when you have a meter for gas or a meter for electric, you’ll see on your bill, separate from your actual kilowatt-hour charges, the meter charge,” he said.
It is a one-time fee, Hockaday said.
Ensman suggested unifying the tap-in fee and the benefit use fee.
“What we have now is, the tap fee and the benefit unit fee are separate, because we have a tap renewal, which is just a tap fee,” he said. “So right now, the way the ordinance is written, after 30 years, if your tap blows, you got to buy another one.” The tap renewal fee is an old thought based on less durable materials previously used for taps, he said.
“Skip’s proposal is to combine and eliminate that,” Hockaday said. “So you would pay a tap fee, and it would both be the physical tap, as well as the benefit cost.” The proposal would also eliminate homeowners’ responsibility for paying a tap renewal fee if a tap fails after 30 years, he said.
Hockaday said many people don’t know that the tap renewal fee exists, despite it being part of the city’s code for decades.
Ensman also suggested raising the water tap fee, in order to cover the cost of materials, manpower and backfill material.
“It’s ... $2,060 to put a three quarter inch tap in without a meter pit,” he said. “And then the added cost of a meter pit brings it to $2,566. So I wanted to have two different tap fees, with a meter pit, and without.” Buildings with a basement would not need a meter pit, and buildings a long distance off the road, or on a concrete slab, would likely need a meter pit.
Ensman wants to provide options for people, with and without a meter pit.
The current tap-in fees are $695 for a three quarter-inch line, $765 for a one-inch line, $1,342 for a one and a half-inch line, and $1,492 for a two inch or greater line, according to the city’s codified ordinances.
“The price is probably a little bit shocking, from $695, but it won’t be if we stay on top of these price increases every year,” Ensman said. The prices have been let go for a long time, he said.
“This year alone, pipe materials went up 100 percent, so double the cost,” he said. The current fees were not even close to covering the city’s costs a year ago, before the significant cost increases.
Ensman said the county’s water system tap fees are in the same range as his proposed fees.
He brought quotes to the meeting for the costs of everything needed for a tap.
He said he would like to review the fee every year.
“The reconnection late fee, I don’t think that’s changed in my 17 years,” Ensman said. “It’s $25, and what it’s turned into is, people just budget that into their water bill.” He proposed increasing it by $10.
He also proposed increasing the cost of a frozen meter call-out to cover the replacement cost of the meter, since they can no longer be repaired, and creating a fee for when a new homeowner wants water service turned on, but the home’s meter is missing.
Council could choose to increase costs over several years, instead of one large increase, Hockaday said.
“The downside of doing it that way is you might just get complaints three years in a row,” he said.
Hockaday said council did not have to make a decision before the end of the year. “You could amend your fee schedule at any point in the calendar,” he said.
