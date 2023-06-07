CONNEAUT — City Council spoke at length regarding concerns about truck traffic moving through the city to deliver supplies to the city’s dredged material facility at a work session on Monday night.
City Manager Jim Hockaday presented council with a report from Police Chief Michael Colby, detailing the Conneaut Police Department’s efforts to ensure trucks bringing soil to the work site on the city’s docks are obeying traffic rules.
The department has spent 60 hours conducting traffic enforcement operations along the route the trucks are taking, and have issued 18 tickets, Hockaday said. Those tickets were issued to local residents, not truck drivers.
At a previous meeting, residents spoke to council about concerns that the trucks were speeding and the trailers did not have their tarps in place when bringing loads of soil to the harbor.
Council member Thomas Kozesky, who lives close to the route the trucks take through the city, said he has received multiple complaints about the issue.
A street sweeper meant to help resolve some of the issues is often only making the issue worse, he said.
“If we don’t get some resolution soon, we’re going to have to make some changes,” Kozesky said.
Hatches Corners Road, which is outside of the city, is being damaged by the truck traffic, he said.
Kozesky said if the city isn’t capable of enforcing traffic laws, someone should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Hockaday said the city could tell the contractor that no trucks without working tarps would be acceptable for the project, but that could delay the completion of the project.
He said they are constantly working with the contractor to get to a solution.
Council President Jon Arcaro said someone is not doing something right.
“We shouldn’t be held hostage to him saying, ‘Well, you’re not going to get your project done, then,’” Arcaro said.
The contractor is working for the city, he said.
Much of the dust issues are caused by stone dust from the docks being brought back into the city, Hockaday said.
“We need some rain, it would tremendously help anything we’re trying to do here,” he said. “Really, I think we’ve had one day of rain since we started hauling.”
In other business:
• Council discussed ways to deal with a price increase for work on Madison Street.
“When we originally designed this project in the fall of ‘19 and the spring of ‘20, we submitted on this being a $330,000 project for the city, so we have about $330,000 in grants for this,” Hockaday said.
The price of the project was re-estimated at $580,000, and the bid the city received came in at $637,404.
Hockaday said the city could use $100,000 in NOPEC grant funding the city has on-hand, along with having the city’s water department pay for a share of of the work, reducing the gap in funding somewhat.
City Finance Director John Williams suggested pulling funds from a number of funds in order to spread out the impact.
Arcaro suggested completing the project, in addition to upgrading the lights on Main Street.
• Council discussed potential options to place a renewal of the city’s paving levy on the November election ballot.
The city currently has a 2.75-mill paving levy. Voters have rejected two attempts to increase the levy by two mills.
Hockaday said the average resident pays about $40 to the city’s public works department in property taxes.
“You couldn’t plow your driveway once with the amount of property tax you’re throwing towards the public works department,” he said.
Potential options on the table for consideration include renewing the current levy as it stands, and increasing the levy by .25 mills.
