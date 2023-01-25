CONNEAUT — City council was briefed on a potential new insurance program that could save city residents a significant amount of money if their pipes leak.
Ashley Shiwarski spoke to council members about ServeLine’s leak protection program.
The program would help homeowners pay for large water or sewer bills caused by leaks, Shiwarski said.
“We know that the city currently has their own leak adjustment policy and process put in place, and this would really enhance that process, and take the burden off the staff there, from administering the program,” she said.
The city currently reduces high bills caused by leaks by about 50 percent, Finance Director John Williams said.
“It’s kind of a pain point for both the resident and the city,” Shiwarski said. “Right now, the city is dealing with those calls, taking care of those residents when they do have those high water and sewer bills due to a leak, spending time on that process. and then a lot of time, the resident might not be fully happy, because they’re still left with half of that bill.”
The proposed program would add between $1 and $1.50 to city residents’ water bills, but residents who have a high bill due to a leak would call HomeServe, and the company would pay the city the difference between that person’s average monthly bill and the bill caused by the leak. The program will pay out a maximum of between $500 and $2,500, depending on what policy the city selects, Shiwarski said.
“The resident is able to file one adjustment with us every 12 months,” she said. “We do not have any type of qualifiers, so any leak would qualify. We do verify that it’s an actual leak, so that’s really the only thing that is a requirement. ... and we do work with the homeowner to make sure they’ve got that issue taken care of.”
There is no deductible for the program.
If council decides to move forward with the policy, the company would send fliers to out to customers at least 30 days before the start of the program so they could opt out of the program if they wish to.
Council will discuss the program further at their February work session.
In other business:
• The city has received its final permit to install the Conneaut Creek Dredged Material Facility, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“That’s a pretty big deal, really excited about that,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll have to do reporting and have periodic inspection as construction gets underway, once the weather breaks here a little bit,” he said.
There are substantial reporting requirements for the city, because of the variety of grant funds that are being used to pay for it, Hockaday said.
“A lot of work in the finance office, as well as with our engineers and internal staff,” he said.
• Council reappointed Tom Perkoski and Aaron Joslin to the Conneaut Port Authority board for another four year term.
• Hockaday said he hopes to discuss the city’s 2023 paving program at the February work session, and have something to put out to bid in March.
