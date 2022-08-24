CONNEAUT — Conneaut officials laid out the impact of a recent Ohio Supreme Court decision on the the city’s ability to penalize railroads for blocking railroad crossings for extended periods.
Conneaut Law Director John Lewis said there are more than 60 pending cases in Conneaut Municipal Court filed against railroads for blocking railroad crossings for more than five minutes.
“The Supreme Court of Ohio has struck down the state statute that is identical to our ordinance, and has said that it can no longer be enforced, and it’s a matter that should be addressed by federal law and not state law,” Lewis said.
The ruling will impact the city’s pending cases, he said.
“The attorney for the railroad is likely going to file a motion to dismiss all of those, and [Conneaut Municipal Court] Judge [Nick] Iarocci is likely going to have no alternative but to dismiss those cases,” Lewis said.
Council President Jon Arcaro asked if the city would have any recourse under the home-rule provision in Ohio’s Constitution.
“I’m sure that argument’s going to be made, but I doubt that it’s going to carry any weight in the courts,” Lewis said. “The Supreme Court of Ohio ... addressed it under the supremacy clause, saying it should be governed by federal law and not state law.”
Arcaro said officials will have to reach out to federal representatives to lobby for a federal fix to the issue.
“We can’t even force them to mow their right of way,” City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Councilman Oakey Emery said stopped trains present a safety issue, with pedestrians attempting to climb over trains.
Arcaro said trains stopped at school dismissal times at the crossing near Conneaut High School present the greatest safety threat to pedestrians.
Hockaday said he has already spoken with engineers and the Ohio Department of Transportation about the issue.
“We are somewhat unique in that we have three Class I rails within Conneaut,” he said. “We have some people, particularly like Woodworth [Road], where they could be completely isolated, and if [the railroad] can park a train for days without consequence, it certainly brings up the specter of them doing that.”
There are residents on Woodworth Road who would be put in danger by prolonged blocked crossings, Emery said.
There are also manufacturers that have been impacted by blocked railroad crossings.
The city will have to look at how to create workarounds if the federal government doesn’t act on this issue, Hockaday said.
The city has access to the Canadian National docks, which would allow them to respond to an issue on Woodworth Road if the tracks are blocked, he said.
“It is often not fast. It can take 20, 30 minutes to make your way all the way through that site in a given time of day,” Hockaday said.
There is no civilian access for the residents on Woodworth Road if the tracks are blocked, he said.
In other business:
• Hockaday praised the Conneaut Health Department and Health Commissioner Nichele Blood for completing an onsite visit, a part of the accreditation process.
“We would be one of I believe, less than 10 percent of departments, nationally, that would achieve an accreditation status,” Hockaday said. “So it’s a big deal.”
Councilman Nick Perkoski, council’s liaison to the Board of Health, said Health Department staff have been working very hard on the accreditation process.
• The city has been urged to submit a grant application for funds to replace the bridge over Conneaut Creek on Old Main Road.
“It’s not dangerous in any way, but it’s time for replacement,” Hockaday said. “In fact, this bridge still has the original under-structure on it. This bridge is from 1909, so it has served Conneaut well in the last century.”
The project would be a full replacement of the bridge, and would cost an estimated $2.5 million, Hockaday said.
Old Main Road from Conneaut Creek east to Route 20 will be resurfaced after the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge replacement is completed.
Hockaday said the bridge sees a large amount of pedestrian traffic during the spring and fall due to people fishing in the creek.
“2024 would be the construction timeline,” Hockaday said.
• The city’s Planning Commission approved new construction on the Truck World property at a July meeting, Councilman Rick Gaugh said. The company is hoping to open a Dunkin Donuts and Taco Bell at the location in 2023, he said.
