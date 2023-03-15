CONNEAUT — City Council took action on a number of issues at a meeting on Monday night.
Finance Director John Williams spoke to council about the city’s cemetery perpetual trust fund. An ordinance to eliminate the fund has been tabled by council, waiting for a decision from the state.
“I wanted to give council just a brief summary of the perpetual trust,” Williams said. “Back in 2007, the original cemetery trust fund was eliminated. At that time, there was about $29,500 left in there. That principal balance was transferred to the new perpetual trust fund.
“At that time, our city manager thought it was a good idea to create a perpetual trust fund that we could accumulate resources over a period of years,” Williams said. “Eventually, hopefully that principal balance would increase to an amount that would be able to provide interest income to the cemetery trust, and they could use that funding.”
The fund is not generating enough interest to fund the trust, and the fees are not enough to generate the interest income needed, Williams said.
“In 15 years, the balance went from $29,500 to $62,000,” Williams said. “You could probably do this for 100 years, and you still wouldn’t come up with enough money to support the cemetery department.”
In the 15 years since the fund was created, $957 in interest has been generated by the account, he said.
If allowed by the state, Williams suggested transferring the balance of funds to the cemetery department. If the state does not allow the city to eliminate the fund, the city could spend money from the fund for needs for the cemetery department, he said.
Council approved a pair of ordinances to consolidate the city’s cemetery fees into one section of code, and eliminate the fees being transferred to the perpetual trust fund.
In other business:
• Newly retired former Water Superintendent Richard Neubauer was recognized for his years of service to the city at the start of the meeting.
Neubauer started at the city’s water department in 1996, and became superintendent in 2014, according to a proclamation read at the meeting.
Council President Jon Arcaro thanked Neubauer for his years of service.
• Council approved a pair of ordinances allowing planned new businesses to seek a liquor license from the state.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has reached the maximum number of liquor licenses allowed by the state, so a pair of new businesses, Table 985 LLC and Grandpa Pizzi’s Place LLC, will need to purchase a liquor license on the open market from anywhere in Ohio.
“Typically, that process ... is about eight months in length,” Hockaday said. “This is the first step in that process that they would have to do, which is to get the consent of council in order to import a license.”
• Council approved a resolution encouraging state and federal lawmakers to enact legislation to protect city residents from the danger of train derailments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.