CONNEAUT — City Council approved a resolution to put a 2-mill increase of the city’s paving levy before voters in November at a meeting on Monday night.
The resolution approves putting a five-year, 4.75-mill levy on the ballot. This is the second resolution approved by council as part of the process of bringing the measure to a vote.
Discussions have been ongoing regarding the city’s current 2.75-mill levy.
Residents on the city’s gravel roads spoke at a meeting earlier this year regarding the state of those roads. Since then, there have been multiple public works committee meetings regarding the city’s roads, both gravel and paved.
Voters will have final say on the passage of the levy.
The levy, if approved, would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year, a $70 increase over the current levy.
“We discussed this at length at numerous work sessions,” Council President Jon Arcaro said. “And we decided upon a 2-mill increase.”
In other business:
• City Manager Jim Hockaday said paving on the south lane on Route 20 has been completed all the way to the North Kingsville line, with paving work to be completed on the rest of the road from the Conneaut Plaza to the North Kingsville Line.
“Beyond that, there is a ton of small work ... to be completed,” Hockaday said.
The contractor has started working on manhole adjustments, and there are a number of other items that need to be completed, Hockaday said.
The project, which includes repaving of Route 20 from the viaduct bridge to the North Kingsville line, is expected to be completed by the end of August.
In the area of the Conneaut Plaza, the road will switch from four lanes to two lanes and a turning lane, Hockaday said.
• A budget amendment, mostly consisting of increases to fuel line items, was approved. Finance Director John Williams said the budget amendment included fuel-related increases of $10,000 for the Conneaut Police Department, $3,000 for the Street Department, $3,000 for the Cemetery Department and $4,000 for the Parks Department.
The transfer for fuel to the Street Department won’t be enough, Williams said.
“We appropriated an additional $20,000 a few months ago, and it’s pretty much depleted,” he said. “They’re down to about $8,000. They’re probably going to need at least another $30,000 by the end of the year, if gas prices remain at this level.”
The amendment also included an increase in gas cutting charges.
• Council approved the appointment of James Kulko to the Cable Advisory Board to fill the unexpired term of Matt Crawford.
Beth Church and Diane McKenna were reappointed to the Board of Tax Review.
