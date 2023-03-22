ASHTABULA — City Council approved an ordinance creating a pay rate for an acting part-time bailiff and court security officer for Ashtabula Municipal Court.
Council rescinded the previous ordinance setting the payroll for the municipal court, then approved a new ordinance which added a part-time acting bailiff/court security officer to the list of positions, with a salary of $10.22 per hour.
In an email, Municipal Court Administrator Tonja Amato said the court was short-staffed due to medical leave, and hired a pair of as-needed acting bailiffs, in order to always have one bailiff in the courtroom.
Ward One Councilwoman Kym Foglio was the lone “no” vote on the proposal.
“I just have to say again, the judge [Laura DiGiacomo] just recently spent $17,700 on stipends for her employees,” Foglio said. “On January 1, each employee in the city of Ashtabula got a two-percent raise.”
Foglio said the average employee at the court got a $1,100 stipend, on top of the two-percent raise. The stipends came from the court’s special projects fund, she said.
“So I feel if she has all that money to spend, if she needs another bailiff, that she should take it out of her fund, and pay her bailiff,” she said.
Amato said the bailiffs are not being paid out of the special projects fund because they are not a special project, and 40 percent of the salary costs are being paid by the county.
The changes were approved in a 6-1 vote.
In other business:
• Council approved an agreement with the Ashtabula County YMCA to provide lifeguard services at Walnut Beach this summer.
The agreement calls for a pair of trained lifeguards to be on duty daily from June 26 to Aug. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at the beach.From the week of Aug. 14 to Sept. 4, lifeguards will be on-duty on weekends and on Labor Day. The contract calls for the city to pay a maximum of $15,898.40 for lifeguard services.
• City Manager Jim Timonere said the list of roads for the city’s 2023 paving program will be reviewed at a public works committee meeting on Monday.
