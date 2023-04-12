CONNEAUT — City Council approved an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, allowing the Corps and its subcontractors to set up a location to offload dredged material into the city's dredged material facility, which is currently under construction.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the agreement is the last item needed by the Corps to get the dredging schedule set.
There are a number of potential locations for a barge to offload dredged material into the dredged material facility, he said.
"So I need council's authorization to sign this agreement that allows them to come in and set up their offloading operation on our leased premisses, for the purpose of dredging," Hockaday said.
Earlier in the meeting, he said Kurtz Brothers was the sole company that responded to a request for qualifications to run the dredged material facility.
"If I could have pick one company out of the state of Ohio to do the operations, it would be this company, because they are already operating two of them," Hockaday said.
The city and Kurtz Brothers will now negotiate a contract, he said.
In other business:
• Council approved seeking bids for the city's 2023 paving program.
The city has approximately $500,000 for this year's paving, Hockaday said.
At a work session last week, council sorted out a list of streets that will potentially be paved this year.
Hockaday said once they receive bids from contractors, city staff will have a better idea of how those streets fit into the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.