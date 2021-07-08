BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — City Council unanimously appointed former Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia M. Cooper as city solicitor upon the Sept. 24 retirement of City Solicitor Michael Franklin.
The appointment, voted on at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, is contingent upon Cooper moving to the city.
Council recently met with Cooper and determined she is a “highly experienced and qualified person for the position,” Council President John Roskovics said.
When Cooper, 55, begins work at the Justice Center in September, she will bring with her a wealth of experience that includes nine years in the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, nearly two years in the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office, and two years as an elected district attorney in Georgia.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the city of Ashtabula and look forward to being a small part of the great things ahead for the city,” she said.
An Erie native, Cooper studied at Washington & Jefferson College, and Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 1991. After law school, she opened her own office and was in private practice for almost 10 years, during which she represented clients in both civil and criminal cases.
In 2000, she was elected district attorney for the six County Southwestern Judicial Circuit and served two terms as the elected prosecutor.
Cooper moved to Ashtabula County to be closer to her siblings. She was hired as an assistant prosecutor by now-retired county prosecutor, Tom Sartini. Cooper served the county in that capacity until she was promoted to chief assistant county prosecutor by then- prosecutor, Nicholas Iarocci, in February 2015.
In January of 2020, she was appointed county prosecutor, after Iarocci was elected to the position of Conneaut Municipal Judge.
In November 2020, Cooper, a Democrat, sought her first full term but was defeated by Republican Colleen O’Toole. She then took a position as assistant prosecutor with the Geauga County’s Prosecutor’s Office.
In other business:
• City Health Commissioner Christine Hill reported that about 42 percent of Ashtabula County residents are vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, 1,478 city residents have contracted the virus, and 32 residents have died.
“The virus now is appearing in younger people,” she said, noting several vaccine clinics are planned for the next few weeks.
• Council approved an ordinance to enter into a $20,000 agreement with GPD Group to provide engineering design and construction administration for a roof and masonry project at the water pollution control administration building.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a two-year, $50,000 agreement with the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority for commercial trash removal at various locations.
• City Manager Jim Timonere reported garbage pickup is on schedule this week despite the Fourth of July holiday.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines said speeding continues on West 58th Street, especially between the hours of 6-11 p.m. Vice President Michael Speelman said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell is aware of the situation.
