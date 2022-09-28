CONNEAUT — After years of work, Conneaut City Council has awarded the bid to construct the city’s new dredged material facility to Independence Excavating.
Council approved awarding the $11.47 million contract at a meeting on Monday night.
The work is expected to take about a year, with the hope that one dredging cycle could be completed at the end of 2023’s dredging season, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“This represents about seven years of my work and city council’s work on this project,” he said. He thanked council for their work on the project.
The facility, to be built adjacent to Conneaut Creek on land leased by the city from Canadian National, will use gravity to separate material dredged from Conneaut’s harbor into its component parts, which can then be sold. Previously, material dredged from the harbor was dumped into Lake Erie, but a law approved by the Ohio legislature in 2015 made that practice illegal in 2020 in order to improve Lake Erie water quality.
Hockaday said the project came in well below the estimated cost of $13 million.
“That $11.47 million includes contingencies, so even if we would get outside of contingencies, there’s still additional grant funds available for utilization on this project,” Hockaday said. They don’t anticipate that becoming an issue, though, he said.
A groundbreaking ceremony will likely take place in late October, Hockaday said.
“It’s a big deal,” Hockaday said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the start of something that will transform our deep-water port and how we treat Lake Erie and the drinking water that we use from Lake Erie.”
In other business:
• A resolution was approved to enter into a sub-grant agreement with Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County to receive funds for brownfield remediation.
The grant funds will help pay for clean-up of the former Astatic property at the intersection of Broad and Jackson streets.
“It’s approximately a $1.2 million grant, that’s nearly 100 percent funding for that project,” Hockaday said.
• A resolution will be sent to Conneaut’s federal representatives encouraging legislation to be enacted to allow the city to prohibit railroad crossings for longer than five minutes.
The resolution is in reaction to the Ohio Supreme Court ruling that federal law preempts state and local laws regarding blocked railroad crossings.
• Council approved a pair of ordinances appointing Scott Gerdes and Yvonne Moon to the Conneaut Board of Health for five year terms.
• The Conneaut Police Department continues to have difficulties with vehicles.
Orders for two police cruisers made by the city were cancelled, Hockaday said.
“We have the opportunity to reorder them, and they will be delivered in 2023, but that would be delivered at 2023 fleet pricing, which they cannot give us at this time,” he said.
One potential option that is under consideration is moving the chief’s vehicle into the fleet and purchasing him a new vehicle, one that may not be pursuit-rated, Hockaday said.
“Prices are going up, and we’re just not able to get vehicles when we need them,” he said.
