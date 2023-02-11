A plan is in place in Ashtabula County should a crash similar to the one in East Palestine from last week happen in the area.
Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Fitchet said counties in Ohio are required to have a local emergency planning committee.
“It’s made up of specific people, transportation, industry, police, fire, hospitals, Red Cross, EMA, local officials,” he said.
In the event of a crisis, local police or fire departments are responsible for responding to crises, with EMA support if necessary, Fitchet said.
“In Ohio, if it’s an incident that is not criminal or police-related, then the fire chief is in charge in that community,” he said. “If it’s criminal or police-related, the police chief or sheriff is. That’s how it’s set up in the state of Ohio, probably most of the country.”
The local emergency planning committee is required to host an exercise every year.
Those exercises are graded and reported to the state’s emergency response commission every year. The hazardous material section of the county’s emergency operation plan is also approved every year.
“All 88 counties have to have a local emergency planning committee, and they report to the State Emergency Response Commission,” Fitchet said.
Fitchet is a member of the commission, appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“All the industries that are in the county have to report any extremely hazardous substance, and there’s a whole list and how much you have to report,” Fitchet said. “All those chemicals that go by rail ... are things you have to plan for, because we have train tracks north, south, we have Interstate 11, 90, we have ports in Ashtabula and Conneaut, so we have quite a bit. Plus fixed facilities.”
According to a Feb. 5 media briefing from the National Transportation Safety Board on Feb. 3, about 50 train cars, 10 of which contained hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine, with a fire initially spanning the entire length of the derailment.
In the briefing, officials said videos of the derailment show preliminary indications of mechanical issues on an axle of one of the rail cars.
According to a press release from DeWine’s office, a controlled release of vinyl chloride was conducted on Monday afternoon to avert a possible explosion.
According to reporting for the Associated Press, an evacuation area caused by the derailment covered as many as 2,000 East Palestine residents, and they were told air samples showed now dangerous levels of toxins on Wednesday.
According to the NTSB, a preliminary report is expected in a month to six weeks, and the full report could take up to two years to be released.
Fitchet said a similar crash in Ashtabula County is absolutely possible.
“It could happen anywhere,” he said. “It happened a few years ago in Lake County.”
There are a wide variety of potential causes for a train derailment.
“It’s just like with the highways,” Fitchet said. “We have highways, we could have a tanker truck overturn. We could have a train derail. We could have a fixed facility break a pipe. We’ve had that before.”
The variety of possible issues is why plans are made, he said.
“I don’t think it’s completely preventable, but I know that things have improved drastically, especially over the road and rail tank cars, the design and make-up of them are much better,” Fitchet said.
There is a significant amount of train traffic in Ashtabula County, he said.
Additional county firefighters participated in a hazardous material technician training program in the fall, Fitchet said.
“That’s the highest level, they’re the guys that go in the encapsulated suits and manage those things,” he said.
There are a good number of people trained in the county to respond to hazardous material situations, Fitchet said.
“I think things are safer, I just think you can’t be ignorant to the fact that the stuff, we live around that,” he said. “Make sure that our safety forces are trained, and there’s a requirement in Ohio to do that.”
