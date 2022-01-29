Organist Josh Stafford’s first name was incorrectly stated in a story in Friday’s Star Beacon.
ASHTABULA [emdash] Stella Brenwald-Fuchs passed away on January 23, 2021. Funeral services will be announced by Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 526 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula.
KINGSVILLE [emdash] Betty F. Aliff, 72, passed away at home under hospice care. She was the loving wife of Edgar Aliff for the past 36 years. In honor of her wishes no public services will be held.
PLYMOUTH TWP. [emdash] Joseph Fetters, 69, died unexpectedly 1/26/2022 at home. Devoted husband of the late Rita Waldron (11/14/2021) and loving brother of Sandra, Linda Caudill, David and Jim. Private burial will take place in Plymouth-Maple Grove Cemetery.
CONNEAUT [emdash] Paul Westcott, 86, passed away January 26, 2022 at the Villa-at-the-Lake. Graduate of Kingsville HS Class of 1953 and Finn College (Cleveland State), and was a proud Army Veteran. Private family burial will take place. www.czupfuneral.com
Shirley Kather, 86, passed away January 2 2022 at A.C.M.C She was the loving mom of Gene, Penny, Roberta, Ronnie and Frank. In honor of her wishes no public services will be held. www.czupfuneral.com
