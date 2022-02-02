The name of the music artist, and Conneaut High School graduate, Justin Curtin was incorrectly stated in Monday’s Star Beacon. The correct name is Owen Michaels.
Correction
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rock Creek [emdash] Robert A. (Bob) Berge, age 88, passed away January 29, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his three children. Bob was born on Sep 13th, 1933 in Ransom, Illinois to Marvel G. and George W. Berge. He was a graduate of Green Castle HS in Indiana. He received a Bachelo…
Donna Arcaro, 71, passed away on February 1, 2022 at ACMC in Ashtabula. Service announcement and a place to leave condolences for the family can be found at www.czupfuneral.com.
Daniel R. McCoy, 79, passed away on January 31, 2022 at Carrington Park in Ashtabula. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon in a full obituary in the Star Beacon. www.czupfuneral.com
ASHTABULA [emdash] Wanda Bates-Rose, 78, passed away on January 30, 2022 at UH Geneva Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Czup Funeral Home, 1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio. www.czupfuneral.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff investigating Ashtabula BOE member
- Two more recuse themselves from Gurto cases
- Allgood speaks out about abuse allegations
- Kingsville couple's Percheron horses star in Hallmark movie
- Conneaut High School graduate working on music album
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury indictments
- Grand Jury Indictments
- Colebrook woman sentenced to prison for setting husband on fire
- Winterfest puts on pageant to crown royalty in Geneva
- State Road Occupational Medical Facility offers service at low cost
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.