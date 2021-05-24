The names of the Jefferson High School valedictorian and salutatorian were reversed in a cutline in Saturday’s Star Beacon. Alex Kirsch is the 2021 valedictorian and David Fleck is the salutatorian.
JEFFERSON-Virginia "Ginger" Nelson passed away on 5/22/21 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Calling hours will be on Thursday 12p-1p with a funeral service to follow at 1p at the Fleming Billman Funeral Home in Jefferson.
MENTOR [emdash] Arden James Gluvna, 95, died 2/9/2021. Funeral Mass is 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Mentor, Ohio. Interment following 3:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Ashtabula, Ohio. www.pottifuneralhome.com.
