Sunny. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:13 am
Signature Health in Ashtabula is not hosting a craft show this year. A story in Monday’s Star Beacon was incorrect.
St. John School is hosting a craft fair Dec. 3. A story in Monday’s Star Beacon gave the wrong date.
