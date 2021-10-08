Tim Kraus’ name was spelled incorrectly in Thursday’s edition of the Star Beacon. We regret the error.
Correction to "Kraus wins NOACC Bright Star award"
Trending Video
Brian Haytcher
reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Blake Ella Tapia, 23 days old, passed away in the loving arms of her parents on 10-1-2021. Visitation 10-9-2021, 4p-6p, funeral service 6p, at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman 49 W. Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio.
James Patrick Kennedy, 76, of Conneaut, passed away October 6, 2021 in Cleveland. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Marcy Funeral Home, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut. www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hearing set for plea deals in Gurto cases
- Giant stacker-reclaimer moving from Ashtabula to Alabama
- Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man in girlfriend's fatal beating
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury Indictments
- Suspect on the run after he holds woman at gunpoint
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury Indictments
- North Kingsville woman dies in crash
- Geneva hires new fire chief
- Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Filings
- Route 11 ramps to be closed in Ashtabula, Plymouth townships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.