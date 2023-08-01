The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who drowned in Lake Erie on Saturday.
David Steele, 22, of Conneaut, was pronounced dead at around 6 p.m. on Saturday in Conneaut, said Amber Stewart, chief investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
Stewart said Steele’s body has been sent to Cuyahoga County for examination to confirm the suspected cause of death of drowning.
Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee said previously that the fire department received a call at 5:04 p.m. regarding two men struggling in the water off the beach, west of Kelsey’s Run at Conneaut Township Park. Firefighters found one person on the beach and were able to locate another in the water, he said.
The Ashtabula County Water Rescue team was called in, but most of the units returned to their stations before arriving once the situation was under control, Lee said previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.