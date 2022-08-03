ASHTABULA — The man who died last week in a boating accident in the Ashtabula Harbor succumbed to blunt force trauma, said Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator Thomas Despenes Jr.
George Busler, 74, of Apollo, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene and his body sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The preliminary autopsy report said Busler died from blunt force trauma to the torso, Despenes said.
A toxicology report was performed and the results usually take several weeks, he said.
The boat crashed into the breakwall shortly before 10 p.m. July 26.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
The names of the other occupants, including the driver, have not been publicly released as of Tuesday, according to ODNR and the U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo Station.
The call came into the Ashtabula Fire Department at 10:08 p.m. July 26 to assist the Coast Guard Ashtabula Station with multiple victims, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Five men were on the 28-foot boat when it hit the breakwall, according to reports.
When the fire crews arrived on the scene, they found Busler unconscious and Coast Guard medics performing CPR on him.
They transferred Busler onto the fire department’s boat and AFD medics continued CPR while the Coast Guard assisted the other occupants, Gruber said.
Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township squads helped transport two occupants to Ashtabula County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.
The other two men were released at the scene, Gruber said.
