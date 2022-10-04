JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office is waiting on dental records before they can identify the man who died Thursday night after his vehicle struck a tractor trailer on Interstate 90 and burst into flames.
He was unable to escape the burning vehicle, authorities said.
“We are in touch with a dental office in Summerville, South Carolina,” said Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Coroner’s Office. “I don’t whether he was from South Carolina or moved here from there, but it will be a couple days before we can identify him.”
Details on the victim will be released once he’s identified, Stewart said.
The accident occurred after a tractor trailer entered the eastbound lane of I-90 from the Route 7 interchange, authorities said.
While attempting to pass the tractor trailer, the victim, who was towing an enclosed trailer, struck the back corner of the tractor trailer and lost control of his vehicle, authorities said.
The driver died at the scene from smoke inhalation, heat and burns, according to the preliminary autopsy report.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured, according to police reports.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol temporarily closed I-90 eastbound Thursday night and helped direct traffic around the scene of the accident. Conneaut police and fire departments, as well as the Springfield Fire Department responded to the crash.
