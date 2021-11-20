ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP – A 56-year-old male and 56-year-old female were found dead inside a Maruba Avenue home Thursday night after what appears to be a drug overdose, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator, Keith Stewart.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Maruba Avenue after receiving information from the Ashtabula Police Department. APD was looking for a missing woman, Deborah Rollman, of Conneaut, and received a tip that her vehicle was at the Maruba Avenue address, according to the sheriff’s report.
When officers arrived on scene, they knocked at the door with no response. They looked in the window and saw what appeared to be two dead bodies on the floor. ASCO units were called to the scene and deputies entered the home and found the bodies of Rollman and Timmie W. Keen, said Stewart.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home, according to sheriff’s report. There was no evidence of foul play, no signs of forced entry and no trauma to either of the victims, according to the sheriff’s report.
Cause of death will be confirmed by toxicology tests, but results won’t be known for several weeks, Stewart said.
The investigation is ongoing. ACSO is not releasing any more further information at this time.
