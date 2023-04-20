HARPERSFIELD — Cork Elementary School was locked down on Wednesday morning after administrators received an unfounded report of a student looking up how to conduct a school shooting on the Internet, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
“There was no evidence of that, because we went and investigated it,” Niemi said. “So nobody was ever in harm’s way.”
Niemi said, contrary to rumors that were circulating on Wednesday morning, no one at the school had a gun.
“It was just an allegation that was made that someone was looking up how to do a school shooting, and it ended up being unfounded,” he said.
In an email, Cork Elementary School Melissa Doherty said a soft lockdown was instituted as a precaution after the office was alerted to a potential threat.
“An immediate investigation was conducted with the help and support of the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department and it was determined that after approximately 20 minutes of being in soft lockdown that the building was safe and the students were able to resume their normal schedule because no threat was found,” Doherty said.
“The safety and well being of the students here at Cork Elementary is our number one priority which is why we took the initiative to institute a soft lockdown. The students and staff handled themselves perfectly during this time.”
