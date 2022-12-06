WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Cookie Dash for homemade Christmas cookies will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out, Saturday at Wayne Town Hall.
Participants get one dozen assorted cookies for a $5.50 donation. A grab and go box will be provided.
Wayne Town Hall #3820 is at the corner of Routes 322 and 193 in Wayne Center. The Cookie Dash is sponsored by The First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
Proceeds will benefit missions.
