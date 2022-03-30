ASHTABULA — Weeepaaa Smoked & BBQ LLC is hosting a cook-out Saturday for the family of Dominic A. Bassin.
Dominic died March 20 at Ashtabula County Medical Center. He was 11 years old and the son of Jason Bassin and Ashley Meyers.
The cook-out will start at 3 p.m. at 913 Joseph Ave., and all money will go to the family.
The menu will consist of pork, chicken, Puerto Rican red rice, and Puerto Rican potato salad. All meals are $10. There will be a donation jar and a Chinese auction.
"So please tell your families and friends to come on down and get a homemade backyard BBQ smoked meal," said Lisa Lopez of Weeepaaa. "We send our sympathies to the family. Our hearts go out to you all."
Anyone who wishes to donate money should place the money in a sealed envelope with donor's name on the envelope unless it's anonymous.
"We ask local businesses if they will be willing to donate a $25 gift card," she said.
Anyone interested in dropping off a gift basket, gift card, or money may do so at 913 Joseph Ave., before 1 p.m. or after 5 p.m. These will be collected every day until Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.