Convicted murderer Leonard Bankston's appeal denied

JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man convicted murdering his girlfriend, Sheila Pyles, four years ago today, has lost his appeal for a new trial.
Leonard M. Bankston Sr.’s original conviction and sentence — 18 years to life behind bars — will stand and that his claim of trial errors is without merit, according to a Dec. 6, 2021 entry from the 11th District Appellate Court.
“I think people should know he lost his appeal,” said the victim’s sister, Terri Towner. “We are grateful he will not be able to hurt anyone else for a long time.”
In September 2019, a jury found Bankston not guilty of the first count of felony unclassified murder with intent, but guilty of a second count of felony unclassified murder, guilty of felonious assault and guilty of felony domestic violence.
The first count meant he intentionally caused her death and the second count (of murder) was based on him committing felonious assault, former County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said after the verdict.
Bankston, now 56, faced 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Pyles, who was 54 years old at the time of her death.
Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon sentenced Bankston to 18 years to life after reviewing a pre-sentence investigation, showing it was his third domestic violence conviction.
Former Chief Assistant Prosecutor Cecilia M. Cooper said the entire case, from beginning to end, was extremely difficult for the Pyles family.
“In addition to grieving for someone they loved very much, they had to endure listening to the evidence at trial of how she was murdered,” Cooper said.
The seven-day trial revealed a rocky relationship filled with domestic violence and testimony that ended with the jury watching a videotaped confession in which Bankston proclaimed, “I love her to death.”
Pyles was found severely beaten and unconscious in their West 49th Street home on Dec. 10, 2017.
She died the next morning at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
Bankston told paramedics she overdosed on drugs. He told police Pyles was out with two men and came home like that. Prosecutors believe Bankston and Pyles got into a fight on Dec. 8, 2017 over her possible infidelity. He punched her in the head until she was semi-conscious and then waited two days before calling for help.
Bankston blamed alcohol and jealousy in his confession to Ashtabula police.
“I caused it by being jealous. I caused it because I love her more than anything,” he said. “I loved her. I still love her. She was my everything.”
He described kissing her face and apologizing over and over again as Pyles lay unresponsive on the bed.
After the verdict was read, Towner told the Star Beacon that Bankston beat Pyles for years.
“She tried to get away. He threatened my parents,” Towner said. “She was only back with him for two weeks before he killed her. He’s a monster.”
