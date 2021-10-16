ORWELL — A safe place for Grand Valley Local School students to hang out with friends, play games and learn crafts is available four days a week at the Conversation Station in downtown Orwell.
“I like to hang out with friends, this is like my second family. They treat me like family. I feel like I belong here,” said Tatiana Suarez, 13.
She playing a game of pool with Laura Rozman, who coordinates the Conversation Station after-school program.
“We have a lot of kids that like playing pool,” Rozman said during a break in the action.
Video games also are popular, she said.
The Conversation Station is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday after school. Rozman and two volunteers are there each day.
“It is a place they can come in and not worry about everything else that is going on in their lives,” she said.
Attendance is down after a year of COVID-19 challenges — 10 to 23 students attended on an average day before the pandemic hit, she said.
The program is funded by grants and donations. Two major fund-raising events are held each year.
The Matthews Children’s Foundation provided a grant to assist the organization. The grant was coordinated through Ducro Funeral Services of Ashtabula.
“We are grateful that Matthews (formerly York) has honored another Ashtabula County entity with a grant through our funeral home,” J.P. Ducro IV said in a press release.
Patricia Plumley, a Conversation Station volunteer, said she enjoys watching the kids and assists in conflict resolution if needed.
Board member Pat Hunter said the program is working with the Kingsville Public Library on a program where the children will be able to design t-shirts on Nov. 9.
A fall focus of the Conversation Station is creating items for a Santa Claus workshop to be held starting the second week of November.
The public is welcome to review a variety of potential Christmas presents, including a Santa Claus ice-melt device or a custom-painted chair made by the children.
