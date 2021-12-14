Contributions to Geneva's Community Christmas Card are the gift of life

From left to right, Community Christmas Card committee member, Cathy Brashear; Cathy’s mother, Greta Cordova, a 50- year supporter of the Community Christmas Card; Amitabh Goel, chief medical officer and director of critical care at UH Geneva; Critical Care Unit nurse Katie Lewis and COVID-19 survivor Stacey Unsinger of Geneva. A grateful Unsinger said her life was saved by quick access to UH Geneva Medical Center’s medical staff and state-of-the-art equipment provided by contributors to the Community Christmas Card.