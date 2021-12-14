Contributions to Geneva's Community Christmas Card are the gift of life

GENEVA — For 50 years, contributions to the Community Christmas Card fund by individuals, families, student groups, businesses and organizations have helped to save local lives by providing sophisticated medical equipment for the Critical Care Unit at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center.
Each year, Dr. Amitabh Goel, chief medical officer and director of critical care, selects a piece of life saving equipment for members of the community to purchase with their donations. This year, hundreds of small contributions will add up to fund the purchase of a video laryngoscope-glidescope.
COVID has made the need for specialized equipment even more urgent, Goel said.
“If a patient begins to deteriorate to the point of needing ventilator support, then an endotracheal tube must be placed,” he said. “The infectious nature of COVID 19 makes using a video laryngoscope the safest and most effective way of obtaining a safe airway in a patient.”
COVID-19 survivor Stacey Unsinger, of Geneva, said she wasn’t expecting to be one of the first people in her small community to have to be put on a ventilator.
“But when that time came I couldn’t be more thankful that Dr. Goel had state-of-the-art equipment to work with that helped save my life,” she said. “Knowing that this Christmas Community Card fundraiser, put together by the community for the community, is such an important part of saving lives. I am honored to be here and be a part of this program.”
Unsinger credits Goel and his staff for saving her life.
“My family, friends and I are most grateful to this program,” she said. “We have great satisfaction knowing we have a high-ranking hospital this close to home. In the future, we hope to continue helping meet the needs of our community by giving back and participating in this very important program.”
The names of all who contribute any amount to the fund (most contributions are $20 or less) are added to the Community Christmas Card published by local newspapers and in a window display at Central Hardware.
Families, organizations and businesses may add their names to the card by making a contribution at the Geneva offices of Andover Bank, U.S. Bank and Lakeview Federal Credit Union, at UH Geneva Medical Center and at Central Hardware where preprinted donation envelopes are available. Contributions can be offered online at uhgiving.org/communitychristmascard or by contacting any Community Christmas Card committee member.
The collected donations are used solely for equipment purchases for use in the Critical Care Unit at UH Geneva Medical Center. Contributions will be accepted through Sunday.
The CCC Committee has included founders Margery Martin and Patricia Merrell as well as members Jean Walker, Gyla Castle, Janey Jones, Judy Pearson, Judy Robson, Kay Raymond, Tracy Clutter, Jane Bowser and Marianne Sezon.
The 2021 Committee includes Jan Perala, Cathy Brashear, Jen Marrison, Polly Parker, Anne Corlew, Terri Vincent, Candy Urcheck, Annette Fobell, Allison Anderson, Lisa Demshar, Tiffany Miller, Dana Schenk and Jen Restad.
For information about The Community Christmas Card email the committee at communitychristmascard@gmail.com , call 466-4911 or find them on Facebook.
