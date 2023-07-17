ASHTABULA — More than a century of tradition continued over the weekend at Our Lady of Peace’s 126th parish festival honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
After Sunday morning’s Mass, parishioners walked from the church to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East 16th Street, where Father Raymond Thomas led them in prayer.
A band accompanied the group on the procession.
The weekend’s events also included a meal served after Sunday’s procession, and the festival itself, which featured live music, bounce houses and fireworks on Sunday night.
Rosemary Bernato, one of the co-chairs of the event, said on Sunday afternoon the festival had gone pretty well so far.
“We weren’t sure how it would run because this is the first year without rides,” she said. There were a variety of reasons why there were no rides at the event, including insurance and fuel costs.
“We had to figure something else out, so we went with the inflatable bounce houses and those kinds of things, and it’s gone very well,” Bernato said.
A few people visited the festival on Saturday, despite the rain, she said.
She expected Sunday night to be crowded because of the fireworks display.
The event is an Ashtabula tradition.
“It’s filled with tradition for the Catholic community, and over the years it became part of the Ashtabula community,” Bernato said.
Recently, the three Catholic parishes in Ashtabula merged into Our Lady of Peace parish, and the event is run by a blended group of volunteers, she said.
“It’s the largest volunteer fundraiser for the parish during the year,” Bernato said.
The celebration has been taking place since 1896, she said.
“It started at as a one-day event,” Bernato said. There is not much written history of the festival, she said.
“It has a mass, on the Sunday of the weekend, it has a street procession, where they carry the statue to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and a dinner and fireworks,” she said. “And then, at some point, it became a three-day event.”
Reverend Raymond Thomas said the mass on Sunday morning went well.
“I spoke to them about the spiritual dispositions that are important to have to hear God’s word and receive the sacraments,” Thomas said. “We celebrate this feast in honor of the Blessed Mother. We see her as the mother of Jesus and the mother of the church. It brings us together and makes us stronger for doing that.”
The procession used to travel into the harbor and around the community, he said.
“It’s one of many titles the Blessed Mother has,” Thomas said. “For the parish, Mother of Sorrows is another feast that we’ll be celebrating in September, ... it’s one of the titles we recognize her under.” There will also be an event for Our Lady of Guadalupe in December, he said.
Recognizing those events is part of the makeup of the parish, he said.
