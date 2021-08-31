CONNEAUT — Continental Structural Plastics’ Conneaut facility will be producing parts for front trunks for electric vehicles, according to a press release from the company.
CSP will be producing front trunk parts for a highly anticipated electric pickup truck, according to the release. The trunk will include a number of features molded into the parts, according to the statement.
“We are excited to be providing components to vehicles and OEMs that represent the future of the mobility industry,” Plant Manager Jessica Van Epps said in the statement. “We have a great team here at Conneaut, and to be contributing something that ultimately makes vehicles more eco-friendly is a reason for us all to be proud of what we’re doing every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.