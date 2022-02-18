SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A contentious Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday night centered on allegations against a board member of inappropriate behavior with students 30-plus years ago.
The meeting ended with eight people stepping up to the podium, asking the board member, Christine Seuffert, to step down.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the misconduct allegations against Seuffert, who’s a retired AACS teacher.
The investigation started in November when an anonymous letter was sent to the school board by members of the community regarding the allegations.
President William Niemi started Wednesday’s meeting off by reading a statement saying the board takes seriously its responsibility to students and the citizens of the district.
“The board contacted the Ashtabula County sheriff ... that office immediately began its investigation,” he said. “The board will cooperate fully in the investigation by allowing access to employees and preserving all pertinent documents.”
He also noted the board has no legal authority to suspend Seuffert or force her to resign.
Board member Timothy Fleming then waved a copy of the anonymous letter in the air.
“These are horrific allegations,” he said. “[LHS Athletic Director] Sean Allgood said it’s true and he has some merit. Moreover, 90 percent of the victims are minority students, male and female.”
Allgood publicly came out as one of the victims at the January school board meeting.
Seuffert read a statement acknowledging that these are serious allegations. She said she disagrees with the way it’s being handled but she’s cooperating with the sheriff.
“These past few months have been chaotic and stressful,” she said. “I can’t admit any wrong doing when I’m not told what I did.”
Fleming then again waved the letter in the air and asked her if she wanted to see it, noting it contained the allegations.
Niemi said Fleming was out of order.
A lot of people in the audience angrily shouted from their seats — a mixture of ‘you’re out of order’ and ‘let him speak!’
Seuffert said it wasn’t the appropriate time to go over the letter.
After the board conducted a short agenda of business, several people lined up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The Rev. Emory Moore of New Hope Church of Christ said members of a newly formed coalition of concerned citizens were there to support the names on that letter — the alleged victims.
“We are not accusing anybody, but we ask respectively for Ms. Seuffert to step down,” he said.
The group submitted a letter to the board outlining a series of requests.
“Ms. Seuffert’s continued presence on the board combined with the board’s inaction sends a chilling message to the district’s parents that the tenure, relationships and politics are above morality, ethics, and the safety of our children,” the letter read.
The coalition asked the board to suspend Seuffert and prohibit her from entering school property until the investigation is complete.
Niemi said the board can not legally do that.
In addition, the coalition asked the board to provide a report to the community detailing steps to ensure the district’s children are protected.
The Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna called the reports “troubling, severe and harmful to the community.”
Penna said she suffered abuse during her childhood and no one listened, or seemed to care.
The NAACP’s letter to the board asked for an impartial, transparent, and independent investigation by an out-of-county law enforcement agency and prosecutor.
“As a result of Ms. Seuffert’s ties and acquaintances with the city and county, we do not feel that the Ashtabula City School Board or the local law enforcement agencies can conduct an unbiased investigation,” the NAACP’s letter read. “We request that Ms. Seufert remains off the ground during the ongoing investigation.”
The NAACP also asked Seuffert to step down.
Ola Westerfield, of Ashtabula, gave a tearful account of the abuse her daughter suffered 30 years ago while in high school. Her daughter didn’t publicly speak of the abuse until the anonymous letter named her as one of the victims.
“I let her talk to me and tell me what she wants to say,” Westerfield said. “As a mother, I wondered, ‘Where was I when all this was happening?”’
Niemi said the board will keep the community up to date on the investigation.
“At the appropriate time, the community will be informed, to the extent legally permitted, of the results of the investigation,” he said. “The community must be sensitive to the board’s inability to discuss any aspects of this matter while the investigation is going on.”
