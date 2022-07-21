ASHTABULA — Construction on the long-awaited River Bend Hotel and Suites in the Ashtabula Harbor is moving right along.
The hotel, at 533 Goodwill Drive, will boast five floors, with the fifth floor offering guests a wine bar and rooms. There will be a total of 45 rooms.
The outside of the hotel will feature red brick with a sandstone color of masonry on the first floor and decorative molding on top, above the fourth floor. The rear and the sides of the hotel will consist of a metal-type of sheeting.
The project’s partners — Todd Canter, Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins — say the $10.5 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023, according to the CRA application.
“They have moved a lot of dirt,” City Council President John Roskovics said at Monday’s meeting. “I’m looking forward to watching the 2023 Wine and Walleye Festival’s fireworks from the rooftop.”
The hotel’s partners plan to hire a total of 15 people, five full-time and 10 part-time employees to run the hotel and outdoor rooftop wine bar, as well as book parties for the venue.
The annual payroll is estimated at $500,000, according to the CRA application.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he was pleased to see the hotel project finally underway.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held in June 2019 at the site, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, it made it difficult for the partners to get financing to start construction.
“Riverbend Hotel is born out of love for Ashtabula and pride seeing my boyhood home undergo a positive transformation while preserving the historic roots that make it such a special destination,” Canter said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “It was our desire to build something exceptional to strengthen the connection between Ashtabula and the people who live in and visit Ohio.”
Both the city of Ashtabula and the Ashtabula Area City School Board approved a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement (CRA) for the hotel.
A CRA is a program authorized by the state that allows a local government to offer real property tax abatements to incentivize new construction, expansion and rehabilitation in areas where there is a demonstrated need for reinvestment.
