SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The long-awaited River Bend Hotel and Suites in the Ashtabula Harbor is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night unanimously approved River Bend LLC’s commercial community reinvestment act (CRA) application for 10 years at 75 percent.
“What we are doing is making a long-term investment,” said Donald Rapose, a school board member.
Vice President Debra Barrickman agreed, noting it will increase tourism.
Construction on the proposed hotel, at 533 Goodwill Drive, is slated to begin in June, according to the CRA application signed by the project’s partners — Todd Canter, Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins.
The $10.5 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023, according to the application.
The hotel’s partners plan to hire a total of 15 people, five full-time and 10 part-time employees to run the hotel and outdoor rooftop wine bar, as well as book parties for the venue, according to the application.
The annual payroll is estimated at $500,000, according to the application.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held in June 2019 at the site. A crowd of community leaders, business owners and area residents attended the festivities.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, it made it difficult for the partners in the project to secure all the financing.
“The pandemic slowed the project down,” AACS Treasurer Mark Astorino said.
