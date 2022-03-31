A new law allowing Ohioans to carry a handgun without a license will go into effect June 13.
The bill also changes how those carrying a concealed weapon are required to interact with law enforcement during a traffic stop. Previously, anyone carrying a concealed weapon was required to inform law enforcement at the start of a traffic stop that they were carrying.
Once the new bill goes into effect, drivers will have to tell law enforcement if they are armed when asked.
Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Niemi said he doesn’t believe the law will have a large impact on the department.
He said his office may see a dip in CCW appointments, but reminded people that the law pertains only to Ohio.
“So they can’t carry outside the state of Ohio without a permit,” Niemi said.
According to the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, Ohio is the 23rd state to pass a so-called constitutional carry law. Kentucky and West Virginia are the two states bordering Ohio that also have implemented constitutional carry laws.
Niemi said the law won’t change law enforcement’s approach to handling anyone who may have a firearm.
“We’re always cautious of the fact that anybody could have a firearm,” Niemi said. “I don’t foresee any issues with law-abiding citizens carrying a firearm. The issues I see are with the criminal element of it.”
Criminals do not follow the law to begin with, Niemi said.
“It’s not going to change our approach, how we deal with encountering the public,” he said.
Niemi said his office is currently issuing an average of about three CCW licenses a day.
“It all depends how many people renew,” Niemi said.
There can be busy days where numerous people renew their licenses, he said.
“I would always just encourage people to, if you make the decision to carry a firearm, know the firearm, know how to shoot it properly, and know how to handle it safely,” Niemi said. “That’s what I would recommend for them to do. I’m not telling them, but I’m recommending that they educate themselves on the handling and safety features of the firearm.”
