CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 4:49 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:23 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Smith Street at 8:12 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 8:16 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street at 11:02 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 12:27 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 7
