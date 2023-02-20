CONNEAUT — Connie Naylor has been named the Conneaut Citizen of the Year by the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.
Naylor, who currently serves as the executive director of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, was nominated for the position by a community member and was voted as Citizen of the Year by past citizens of the year and past chamber presidents.
According to the information given to the chamber when Naylor was nominated for the award, she moved to Conneaut in 2007 and volunteers at events and programs like D-Day and the Conneaut Human Resource Center’s Right Track program.
Naylor said she was totally surprised by winning the award.
“It was not anything I expected,” she said. “I’m really honored to be chosen.”
When Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey called Naylor to tell her she won the award, she was initially concerned that something was wrong, she said.
Naylor started working with the Conneaut Tourism Board in 2008, she said.
“When it became the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2019, I continued to work,” she said. “I’ve been a board member, I’ve been a committee chairperson when we were the board of Tourism, I’ve been president, and now I’m executive director.”
Naylor said she is one of two employees of the CCVB.
“I am one of them as the executive director, and Dolly Sherman is the administrative assistant, and it was Dolly who nominated me,” Naylor said.
Naylor said she started planning her speech almost as soon as she heard she would be receiving the award.
“I’m the kind of person that can’t sleep until I get that down, so I started writing like last Saturday, and I tweak it a little bit every day,” she said. “I have given it great thought.”
Naylor will be honored at the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner, which will take place tomorrow, Feb. 21
Naylor is not originally from Conneaut, she said.
“We had no ties to Conneaut at all, and yet we chose to live here,” Naylor said. “That is interesting to people, so I’m going to talk a little bit about that.”
Naylor worked for about 14 years as an educational consultant before she retired, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.