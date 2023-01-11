• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 10.
• A suspicious noise was reported on Point Drive at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 10.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 6:02 p.m. on Jan. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue at 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11:36 a.m. on Jan. 10.
