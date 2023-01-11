Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Rain likely. Areas of patchy fog. High 46F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.