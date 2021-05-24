CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Historic Railroad Museum is seeking volunteers to staff the museum during the summer.
The museum, located in a former train station on Depot Street in Conneaut, will be opening on May 29, said Jeff Morrell, president of the museum.
The museum will be open Thursday to Sunday, from noon to five this year, Morrell said. The museum will also be open on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
The museum is seeking new volunteers, Morrell said. The museum has five to six volunteers, whose average age is in the mid-70s, he said.
“We’re not young anymore,” he said.
Morrell said they usually have three people staffing the museum at a time. Ideally, volunteers would have information about railroads in the area, but the museum has a fact sheet that volunteers can use, he said. Volunteers will have to keep an eye on visitors, including children, he said.
The museum didn’t open last year due to COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required when the museum opens, Morrell said.
“It’s the elderly that are at risk, and it’s the young kids who haven’t been vaccinated yet that could carry this, so we want to make sure everybody stays safe,” he said. After the state’s COVID-19 orders expire on June 2, the museum will reevaluate the situation.
Morrell said he expects there to be another spike in COVID-19 numbers in the next month or two, but he hopes that isn’t the case.
The museum is in the process of renovating some exhibits, Morrell said. In early 2020, the former ticket office was completely rehabilitated, he said. The office had to be torn apart due to a roof leak.
Recently, work has been done to relight the front of a map of the Nickel Plate Railroad, Morrell said. The map has light bulbs at the railroad’s major stops, but all of the bulbs, but one are burned out, he said. It isn’t possible to get into the display to replace the burned out bulbs, he said.
The museum has added another model railroad, in addition to new shirts and mugs for this year.
