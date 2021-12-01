CONNEAUT — Council discussed plans for the first phase of work on the city’s dredged material reclamation facility at a work session on Monday night.
Plans for the first phase of the project need to be approved by representatives of Canadian National and regulatory agencies before they can be put out to bid.
The facility will separate material dredged out of Conneaut’s harbor into its component parts, which can then be sold.
The facility was made necessary by a state law — passed in 2015 — which bans open lake dumping of dredged material. Before the ban went into effect, material dredged from Ohio harbors was generally taken out into Lake Erie and dumped.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said open lake dumping is responsible for 51 percent of harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie.
The first phase of work involves flattening the site, which is located at the former Canadian National lower coal dock, which the city has leased for this project, said Shawn Aiken, who works for the city’s engineering firm. Once the site is relatively flat, a one-foot thick layer of clay will be placed over the site, he said.
The layer of clay is intended to keep any toxins from coming up from the ground into the dredged material facility or going down from the facility into the ground, Aiken said.
Hockaday said the site has coal and coal remnant on it, and capping the site with clay will prevent work on the site creating coal dust, which could be inhaled by workers.
A foot-thick layer of clean fill will be placed on top of the clay as part of phase one. Phase one will also include construction of the outfall structure that will release water into Conneaut Creek, Aiken said.
Once it is completed, the facility will be made up of three parallel channels, and a zigzagging basin, Aiken said. Dredged material will be mixed with water while on barges, then pumped from the barges into the channels, where it will be allowed to settle, letting the sand and silt settle to the bottom of the trench, Aiken said.
“If you went down there, took a shovel of earth off the bottom of that and put it in a one-gallon glass jar and you shook it up, that’s what your dredged material is going to look like,” Hockaday said. “And then you set that jar on the counter. In an hour, all the gravel and most of the sand will be at the bottom. And then the fine sands, the clays and the silts will stack on top of it, and you’ll kind of have this little layer cake thing. And that’s exactly what this entire facility is designed to do, is that same hydraulic separation, except for [instead] of it stacking vertically, it’s going to stack horizontally.”
Once all of the dredged material has settled out of the water, the water will be drained into Conneaut Creek, and the various materials can then be removed from the channels and onto another part of the facility to dry further, Aiken said.
The Cleveland Port Authority currently uses a similar facility.
Aiken said the cost of the first phase is $5.8 million. The final price of the project could be above or below that number, because of the nature of the project. The project should remain out to bid for longer than usual, six weeks instead of two, Aiken said.
“It’s a strange job,” he said. “And the contractor has to source all that material.”
Aiken said trying to put a price on the project is like trying to price a house with no comparisons.
“It will take all year to build, to haul in all those trucks, just for phase one,” Aiken said. “Just getting all the material in, compacted, tested.”
