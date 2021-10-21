CONNEAUT — A Fairmount Street woman sustained burn injuries on Wednesday morning during a house fire, said Conneaut Fire Department Captain Chad Carter.
Carter said the call came in at 8:30 a.m. as a house fire with injuries.
“When we arrived, we found smoke coming from the building [at 796 Fairmount Street] and a person lying on the grass yelling for help,” he said.
Kingsville Fire Department assisted the injured woman and she was transported to UH Conneaut Medical Center then later flown to a burn unit in Cleveland, Carter said. He said another resident of the house had minor injuries, but was not transported.
Firefighters from West Springfield, Kingsville and Ashtabula Township assisted in battling the blaze and were on the scene for more than two and a half hours.
“We did contact the Red Cross,” Carter said.
Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee said there were about 15 firefighters on scene. The fire gutted the bathroom and caused smoke damage to the second floor.
